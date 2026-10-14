TN SSLC Time Table 2027 Released: Class 10 exams from March 17 to April 12; check subject-wise dates

Chennai, October 14: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC public examination timetable for 2027 has been released. According to the schedule shared on October 14, the examinations will begin on March 17, 2027, and conclude on April 12, 2027.

The timetable covers six examination dates, beginning with the Tamil language paper and followed by English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and the optional language paper.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm.