TN SSLC Time Table 2027 Released: Class 10 exams from March 17 to April 12; check subject-wise dates

Chennai, October 14: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC public examination timetable for 2027 has been released. According to the schedule shared on October 14, the examinations will begin on March 17, 2027, and conclude on April 12, 2027.
The timetable covers six examination dates, beginning with the Tamil language paper and followed by English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and the optional language paper.
The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
March 17, 2027 (Wednesday): Tamil
March 25, 2027 (Thursday): English
March 31, 2027 (Wednesday): Mathematics
April 5, 2027 (Monday): Science
April 9, 2027 (Friday): Social Science
April 12, 2027 (Monday): Optional Language
The timetable gives students time between major examinations to revise and prepare for their remaining papers.
As per the released schedule, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC results are scheduled for May 20, 2027.
Students will be able to access examination-related announcements through the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu.
Students can visit the official DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in to check examination updates and obtain the official timetable when available on the portal.
Schools and students are advised to refer to the official examination instructions for details regarding reporting times, hall tickets and other examination-day requirements.