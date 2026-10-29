TN NEET PG 2026 Rank List: How In-Service incentive marks are shaping government quota rankings

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has released the provisional rank list for postgraduate medical admissions under the government quota for the 2026–27 academic session. An examination of the list shows how incentive marks awarded to eligible in-service doctors influence the final merit order.

The government quota rank list contains 7,952 candidates, with separate details of overall rank, community, service status, incentive percentage, total marks and community rank.

One of the notable features is the presence of in-service candidates at the top of the list, where their incentive-adjusted totals exceed the marks recorded for several non-service candidates.