TN NEET PG 2026 Rank List: How In-Service incentive marks are shaping government quota rankings

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has released the provisional rank list for postgraduate medical admissions under the government quota for the 2026–27 academic session. An examination of the list shows how incentive marks awarded to eligible in-service doctors influence the final merit order.
The government quota rank list contains 7,952 candidates, with separate details of overall rank, community, service status, incentive percentage, total marks and community rank.
One of the notable features is the presence of in-service candidates at the top of the list, where their incentive-adjusted totals exceed the marks recorded for several non-service candidates.
According to the provisional government quota rank list, the first five positions are:
Rank 1: An in-service candidate with an 18% incentive and a total of 705.64 marks.
Rank 2: An in-service candidate with an 18% incentive and a total of 641.92 marks.
Rank 3: A candidate without a service incentive entry, with 641 marks.
Rank 4: An in-service candidate with an 18% incentive and a total of 636.02 marks.
Rank 5: An in-service candidate with an 18% incentive and a total of 628.94 marks.
Four of the first five candidates are marked as in-service doctors. The figures illustrate why the state government's merit list cannot be interpreted solely on the basis of unadjusted NEET PG marks.
Source: Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee — provisional government-quota rank list and service-incentive list for 2026–27.
The Selection Committee has also published a separate document listing eligible in-service candidates and their incentive percentages.
The document contains 601 entries, with incentive percentages ranging from zero to 30%.
For example, the candidate placed second in the government quota rank list has an incentive-adjusted total of 641.92 marks with an 18% incentive. The candidate at Rank 3 has 641 marks, with no service incentive recorded.
The difference between their listed totals is less than one mark, demonstrating how closely candidates can be placed once the applicable incentives are reflected in the merit list.
However, the provisional rank list does not separately display every candidate's original NEET PG score. Candidates should not treat the listed total marks as their unadjusted examination scores when an incentive percentage is recorded.
Candidates downloading the government quota provisional rank list should verify the following details:
Overall provisional rank
Application number and NEET PG roll number
Community and corresponding community rank
Whether the candidate is identified as an in-service doctor
Incentive percentage, wherever applicable
Total marks recorded in the provisional list
The government quota rank list is provisional and should not be confused with a seat allotment list. Admission will depend on the applicable counselling rules, eligibility requirements, available seats, reservation provisions and choices submitted by candidates.
Candidates can access the official rank list and related notifications through the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee website at tnmedicalselection.net.