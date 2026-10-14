TN Class 12 Time Table 2027 Released: Check subject-wise schedule

Chennai, October 14: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examination timetable for the 2026–27 academic year has been released. According to the schedule issued on Wednesday, October 14, the Higher Secondary Second Year (HSE +2) examinations will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027.

The examinations will begin with Tamil and other language subjects on March 3, followed by English on March 8. The remaining examinations, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce and Computer Science, will be held on different dates throughout March.