Exams

TN Class 12 Time Table 2027 Released: Check subject-wise schedule

Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations for 2027 will begin on March 3 with language papers and conclude on March 29. The Higher Secondary Second Year (HSE +2) results are tentatively scheduled for May 7, 2027.
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exams 2027
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Chennai, October 14: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examination timetable for the 2026–27 academic year has been released. According to the schedule issued on Wednesday, October 14, the Higher Secondary Second Year (HSE +2) examinations will be conducted from March 3 to March 29, 2027.

The examinations will begin with Tamil and other language subjects on March 3, followed by English on March 8. The remaining examinations, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce and Computer Science, will be held on different dates throughout March.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Time Table 2027: Subject-wise exam dates

As per the released timetable, the examination dates are as follows:

  • March 3, 2027 (Wednesday): Tamil and other language subjects

  • March 8, 2027 (Monday): English

  • March 12, 2027 (Friday): Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

  • March 15, 2027 (Monday): Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering

  • March 19, 2027 (Friday): Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

  • March 23, 2027 (Tuesday): Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

  • March 29, 2027 (Monday): Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile and Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

Students should check the subjects applicable to their respective streams and prepare their revision schedules accordingly.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam Timetable 2027
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TN Class 12 Public Exam 2027: Examination timings

The Class 12 examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The schedule specifies the following time distribution:

  • 10 am to 10.10 am: Reading the question paper

  • 10.10 am to 10.15 am: Verification of candidate particulars

  • 10.15 am to 1.15 pm: Writing the examination

Students should follow the reporting-time instructions provided by their schools and examination centres.

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