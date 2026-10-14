Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Public Exam Time Table 2027 to be released Today, October 14

Chennai, October 14: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is set to release the public examination timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 students for the 2026–27 academic year today, October 14, 2026.

According to the official announcement, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A. Rajmohan is scheduled to release the Class 10 and Class 12 public examination timetable for 2027 at 12.30 pm on October 14 at the Directorate of Government Examinations premises on the DPI campus in Chennai.

The announcement is expected to provide clarity on the examination dates for SSLC (Class 10) and Higher Secondary Second Year (Class 12) students preparing for the 2027 board examinations.