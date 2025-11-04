TN Board Exams 2026: Class 12 from March 2, Class 10 from March 11

The School Education Department on Monday, November 3, released the timetable for the 2026 public examinations, scheduling Class 12 board exams from March 2 to 26 and Class 10 from March 11 to April 6.

Results for Class 12 are tentatively slated for May 8, while Class 10 marksheets will be out on May 20.

In a significant shift, the department has cancelled regular Class 11 public examinations. Only supplementary tests for failed candidates will be held from March 3 to 27, with results also due on May 20.

Practical examinations will precede the theory papers: Class 12 from February 9-14, Class 11 from February 16-21, and Class 10 from February 23-28.

Over 8.07 lakh Class 12 students from 7,513 schools will appear at 3,317 centres, while 8.7 lakh Class 10 students from 12,485 schools will write at 4,113 centres.

Class 12 schedule

- March 2: Tamil/Language subjects

- March 5: English

- March 9: Chemistry/Accountancy/Geography

- March 13: Physics/Economics/Employability Skills

- March 17: Mathematics/Zoology/Commerce/Microbiology/Nutrition and Dietetics/Textile and Dress Designing/Food Service Management/Nursing (General)

- March 23: Biology/Botany/History/Business Mathematics And Statistics/Basic Electronics Engineering/Basic Civil Engineering/Basic Automobile Engineering/Basic Mechanical Engineering/Textile Technology Office Management And Secretaryship

- March 26: Communicative English/Ethics And Indian Culture/Computer Science/Computer Applications/Bio-Chemistry/Advanced Language (Tamil)/Home Science/Political Science/Statistics/Nursing (Vocational)/Basic Electrical Engineering

Class 10 schedule

- March 11: Tamil/Language subject

- March 16: English

- March 25: Maths

- March 30: Science

- April 2: Social science

- April 6: Optional language

The department urged schools to ensure smooth conduct and directed students to check official notifications for any last-minute changes.