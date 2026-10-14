Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027 Released: Class 12 exams from March 3, SSLC from March 17; check practical exam dates

Chennai, October 14: The Tamil Nadu public examination schedule for the 2026–27 academic year has been released, confirming the examination periods for Class 10 (SSLC), Class 12 (HSE Second Year) and Class 11 arrear candidates.

According to the examination schedule shared on October 14, the Class 12 public examinations will begin on March 3, 2027, and conclude on March 29, 2027. Meanwhile, the Class 10 SSLC examinations will be conducted from March 17 to April 12, 2027.

The schedule also specifies practical examination dates and tentative result announcement dates.