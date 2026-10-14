Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027 Released: Class 12 exams from March 3, SSLC from March 17; check practical exam dates

Chennai, October 14: The Tamil Nadu public examination schedule for the 2026–27 academic year has been released, confirming the examination periods for Class 10 (SSLC), Class 12 (HSE Second Year) and Class 11 arrear candidates.
According to the examination schedule shared on October 14, the Class 12 public examinations will begin on March 3, 2027, and conclude on March 29, 2027. Meanwhile, the Class 10 SSLC examinations will be conducted from March 17 to April 12, 2027.
The schedule also specifies practical examination dates and tentative result announcement dates.
Class 12 (HSE Second Year)
Theory examinations: March 3 to 29, 2027
Practical examinations: February 8 to 18, 2027
Tentative result date: May 7, 2027
Class 10 (SSLC)
Theory examinations: March 17 to April 12, 2027
Practical examinations: February 19 to 26, 2027
Tentative result date: May 20, 2027
Class 11 (HSE First Year – Arrear Candidates Only)
Theory examinations: March 5 to April 1, 2027
Practical examination dates: Not specified in the schedule
Tentative result date: May 7, 2027
The practical examinations for Class 12 students are scheduled to take place from February 8 to February 18, 2027.
For Class 10 students, practical examinations will be conducted from February 19 to February 26, 2027.
Schools and students should prepare for these assessments ahead of the theory examinations scheduled for March and April.
As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results are tentatively scheduled to be declared on May 7, 2027.
The results for Class 11 arrear candidates are also tentatively scheduled for May 7.
The Class 10 SSLC results are expected on May 20, 2027, subject to the examination authority's final confirmation.
Students can visit the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, website at dge.tn.gov.in for official examination announcements and detailed timetables.
Candidates are advised to check the subject-wise schedules carefully and follow further instructions issued by their respective schools and the examination authority.