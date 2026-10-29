TGPSC Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 102 Statistical Officer posts; applications open October 30

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 102 Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer (MPSO) and Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) posts in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.
The notification, numbered 07/G/ES/2026 and dated October 28, 2026, states that eligible candidates can submit online applications from October 30 through the official website, tgpsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply is November 27, 2026, at 5 pm. The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled for January 2027, with the exact dates to be announced separately.
The posts fall under the zonal cadre and carry a pay scale of Rs 36,750 to Rs 1,06,990.
Notification release date: October 28, 2026
Online application opening date: October 30, 2026
Last date to apply: November 27, 2026, until 5 pm
Examination: Tentatively January 2027
Hall ticket availability: Seven days before the examination, until 5 pm on the preceding day
The recruitment is open to candidates holding a bachelor's degree in Statistics or certain other disciplines with Statistics as a paper.
Candidates must possess one of the following qualifications:
Bachelor's degree with Statistics as one of the main subjects.
Bachelor's degree with Mathematics as a main subject and Statistics as a paper in at least one year.
Bachelor's degree with Economics as a main subject and Statistics as a paper in at least one year.
Bachelor's degree with Commerce as a main subject and Statistics as a paper in at least one year.
Bachelor's degree with Computer Science as a main subject and Statistics as a paper in at least one year.
The required qualification must have been completed, and the result declared, by October 28, 2026. Candidates awaiting their degree results as of that date do not meet the prescribed qualification requirement.
Candidates must be between 18 and 44 years of age as of July 1, 2026.
The notification provides upper-age relaxation for eligible categories:
SC, ST, BC and EWS: Five years
Persons with disabilities: Ten years
Eligible Telangana government employees: Up to five years, depending on regular service
Ex-servicemen and eligible NCC instructors: Relaxation as prescribed in the notification
The application processing fee is Rs 1,000 for OC and BC applicants and Rs 500 for SC, ST and persons with disabilities.
An additional examination fee of Rs 80 applies to candidates who are required to pay it.
Unemployed applicants are exempted from the examination fee, while employees in government and other specified government-sector organisations must pay the prescribed amount.
Visit the official website, tgpsc.gov.in.
Complete One Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered.
Log in using the TGPSC ID and the required credentials.
Open the application link for Notification 07/G/ES/2026.
Verify personal details, educational qualifications and reservation information.
Select an examination centre and pay the applicable fee.
Submit the application and download the PDF confirmation for future reference.
The Commission has clarified that OTR registration alone does not count as an application for the recruitment. Candidates must submit a separate online application for the notification.
Applicants are advised to review their eligibility and application details carefully before submission.
Official website: www.tgpsc.gov.in