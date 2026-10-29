TGPSC Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 102 Statistical Officer posts; applications open October 30

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 102 Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer (MPSO) and Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) posts in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

The notification, numbered 07/G/ES/2026 and dated October 28, 2026, states that eligible candidates can submit online applications from October 30 through the official website, tgpsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply is November 27, 2026, at 5 pm. The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled for January 2027, with the exact dates to be announced separately.

The posts fall under the zonal cadre and carry a pay scale of Rs 36,750 to Rs 1,06,990.