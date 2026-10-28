TGPSC Assistant Scientist Answer Key 2026 Released: Objection window closes October 30

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has made the answer key and master question papers available for the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) recruitment examination conducted for the Telangana Pollution Control Board.
According to an official web note issued on October 27, 2026, candidates can access the answer keys for Paper I and Paper II through their individual logins on the Commission's website, tgpsc.gov.in.
The examination was conducted on October 24, 2026, in two sessions, forenoon and afternoon, in Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode.
Examination date: October 24, 2026
Answer key availability: October 27–30, 2026
Objection submission window: October 27–30, 2026
Last date and time for objections: October 30, 2026, at 5 pm
Objection fee: Rs 500 per question
Candidates should visit the official website at www.tgpsc.gov.in and log in using their credentials to access the answer key and master question papers.
Those who identify discrepancies can submit objections through the designated online link.
TGPSC has clarified that objections submitted through email, physical representations or any other offline mode will not be considered. Submissions received after the deadline will also be rejected.
Candidates must pay Rs 500 for each question challenged through the online payment gateway.
The Commission has stated that the fee will be reimbursed if the objection is found valid and sustained in the final answer key.
Importantly, objections must be submitted only in English, as the online text box supports English-language entries.
Candidates must also upload documentary evidence supporting their claims, clearly mentioning details such as the author's name, edition, page number, publisher or website URL.
For additional instructions, candidates should refer to Section 11 of Notification No. 01/OG/PC/2026.
The Commission has advised candidates to visit its official website for further updates.