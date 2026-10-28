TGPSC Assistant Scientist Answer Key 2026 Released: Objection window closes October 30

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has made the answer key and master question papers available for the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) recruitment examination conducted for the Telangana Pollution Control Board.

According to an official web note issued on October 27, 2026, candidates can access the answer keys for Paper I and Paper II through their individual logins on the Commission's website, tgpsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on October 24, 2026, in two sessions, forenoon and afternoon, in Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode.