TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer Answer Key 2026 Released: Objections open until November 2

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the answer key and master question papers for the Assistant Environmental Engineer recruitment examination conducted for the Telangana Pollution Control Board.
According to a web note issued on Friday, October 30, candidates can access the answer keys for Paper I and Paper II through their login on the official website, tgpsc.gov.in.
The examination was conducted on October 26, 2026, in computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) mode during the forenoon and afternoon sessions.
Candidates can access the answer key and submit objections from October 30 until November 2, 2026, at 5 pm.
Candidates who identify discrepancies in the answer key can challenge individual questions through the objection link available in their TGPSC login.
The commission has prescribed an objection fee of Rs 500 per question, payable online.
If an objection is found valid and is sustained in the final answer key, the corresponding fee will be reimbursed.
TGPSC has clarified that objections submitted through email, physical representations or any other offline method will not be accepted. Submissions received after the deadline will also be rejected.
Candidates must submit objections in English and upload supporting evidence, clearly mentioning the source, including the author, edition, page number, publisher or website URL, as applicable.
Visit the official website at www.tgpsc.gov.in/.
Open the Assistant Environmental Engineer answer key link.
Log in using the required credentials.
Access the master question papers and answer keys for both papers.
Submit objections, if any, with supporting documents and the prescribed fee.
The recruitment examination was conducted under Notification No. 02/OG/PC/2026, dated June 2, 2026.
Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline and refer to Section 11 of the recruitment notification for detailed instructions.