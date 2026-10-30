TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer Answer Key 2026 Released: Objections open until November 2

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the answer key and master question papers for the Assistant Environmental Engineer recruitment examination conducted for the Telangana Pollution Control Board.

According to a web note issued on Friday, October 30, candidates can access the answer keys for Paper I and Paper II through their login on the official website, tgpsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on October 26, 2026, in computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) mode during the forenoon and afternoon sessions.

Candidates can access the answer key and submit objections from October 30 until November 2, 2026, at 5 pm.