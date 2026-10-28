TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Results likely within a month

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is expected to release the initial answer key for the Assistant Environmental Engineer recruitment examination shortly. The examination was conducted on October 26, 2026, for posts in the Telangana Pollution Control Board.
Although the Commission has not officially announced the answer key release date, it may be made available within two to three days of the examination, considering the recent timeline followed for another recruitment test.
TGPSC released the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) answer key on October 27, just three days after the examination held on October 24.
According to the official web note issued on October 26, the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) was conducted successfully across 55 examination venues.
A total of 14,489 candidates registered for the recruitment examination.
The attendance details are as follows:
Examination date: October 26, 2026
Total registered candidates: 14,489
Paper I attendance: 8,717
Paper II attendance: 8,662
Examination centres: 55
Based on the recent Assistant Scientist examination, candidates may expect the Assistant Environmental Engineer initial answer key around October 28-30.
However, this is an indicative timeline, and candidates should wait for the Commission's official announcement.
Once released, the answer key and question papers are expected to be accessible through the official TGPSC website.
The Commission is also understood to be working towards completing recruitment results within a month of examinations.
If this timeline is followed, candidates could receive an update on the Assistant Environmental Engineer results in November 2026.
However, TGPSC has not announced an official result date for this recruitment.
Candidates are advised to visit tgpsc.gov.in regularly for updates on the answer key, objection process and results.