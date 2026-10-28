TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon: Results likely within a month

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is expected to release the initial answer key for the Assistant Environmental Engineer recruitment examination shortly. The examination was conducted on October 26, 2026, for posts in the Telangana Pollution Control Board.

Although the Commission has not officially announced the answer key release date, it may be made available within two to three days of the examination, considering the recent timeline followed for another recruitment test.

TGPSC released the Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) answer key on October 27, just three days after the examination held on October 24.