TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) Hall Ticket 2026 to be released soon at tgpsc.gov.in

Telangana Public Service Commission will soon release the hall ticket for the Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) exam 2026. The authority will conduct the exam in a computer-based format on October 26, consisting of Papers 1 and 2. The hall ticket will provide details on the exam centre, exam timings and important instructions. Usually, for most of the TGPSC exams, the hall tickets are released at least one week (7 days) prior to the exam date. The candidates are advised to keep their OTPR details ready, as the hall ticket can be expected anytime soon.
Here are the important details regarding the Assistant Environmental Engineer exam -
Exam date: October 26, 2026
Mode of Exam: Computer-based Test (Online)
Total Papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2
Paper 1 Pattern: General Studies - 150 questions for 150 marks
Paper 2 Pattern: Concerned subject - 150 questions for 300 marks
Language of examination: Paper 1 is bilingual (Telugu and English), and Paper 2 is only in English
Paper 2 consists of the following topics (as per the official syllabus) -
Ecosystems
Natural Resources
Biodiversity and Biotic Resources
Engineering Materials
Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulics
Process Calculation and Thermodynamics
Air, Water, Soil and Noise Pollution
Solid and Industrial Waste Management
Global Environmental Problems
Environmental Impact Assessment towards Sustainable Future
On the exam day, the test takers must carry a valid ID proof along with the printout of the hall ticket. Make sure your Aadhaar card has been updated with the latest photo (if not updated in the last ten years) to ensure smooth facial capture at the exam centre.