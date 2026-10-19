TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) Hall Ticket 2026 to be released soon at tgpsc.gov.in

Telangana Public Service Commission will soon release the hall ticket for the Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) exam 2026. The authority will conduct the exam in a computer-based format on October 26, consisting of Papers 1 and 2. The hall ticket will provide details on the exam centre, exam timings and important instructions. Usually, for most of the TGPSC exams, the hall tickets are released at least one week (7 days) prior to the exam date. The candidates are advised to keep their OTPR details ready, as the hall ticket can be expected anytime soon.