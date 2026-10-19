Exams

TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) Hall Ticket 2026 to be released soon at tgpsc.gov.in

TGPSC will soon release the Assistant Environmental Engineer hall ticket for the exam scheduled to be conducted on October 26.
TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) Hall Ticket 2026
TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) Hall Ticket 2026Representative official website image
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Telangana Public Service Commission will soon release the hall ticket for the Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) exam 2026. The authority will conduct the exam in a computer-based format on October 26, consisting of Papers 1 and 2. The hall ticket will provide details on the exam centre, exam timings and important instructions. Usually, for most of the TGPSC exams, the hall tickets are released at least one week (7 days) prior to the exam date. The candidates are advised to keep their OTPR details ready, as the hall ticket can be expected anytime soon.

TGPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) Exam 2026: Key details

Here are the important details regarding the Assistant Environmental Engineer exam -

  • Exam date: October 26, 2026

  • Mode of Exam: Computer-based Test (Online)

  • Total Papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2

  • Paper 1 Pattern: General Studies - 150 questions for 150 marks

  • Paper 2 Pattern: Concerned subject - 150 questions for 300 marks

  • Language of examination: Paper 1 is bilingual (Telugu and English), and Paper 2 is only in English

TGPSC AEE Exam 2026: Paper 2 subject details

Paper 2 consists of the following topics (as per the official syllabus) -

  • Ecosystems

  • Natural Resources

  • Biodiversity and Biotic Resources

  • Engineering Materials

  • Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulics

  • Process Calculation and Thermodynamics

  • Air, Water, Soil and Noise Pollution

  • Solid and Industrial Waste Management

  • Global Environmental Problems

  • Environmental Impact Assessment towards Sustainable Future

On the exam day, the test takers must carry a valid ID proof along with the printout of the hall ticket. Make sure your Aadhaar card has been updated with the latest photo (if not updated in the last ten years) to ensure smooth facial capture at the exam centre.

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