Telangana HC refuses to postpone TGPSC AEE exams; deadline extended for candidates facing SSC JE clash

The Telangana High Court has declined to postpone the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) examinations scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2026, despite concerns raised by candidates over a clash with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer examination.

Meanwhile, TGPSC has extended the deadline for candidates facing the examination clash to submit their representations until November 1, 2026, at 1 pm.

Justice K Sarath passed the order on Friday, October 30, while hearing a petition filed by U Satish and six others seeking postponement of the examinations.

The petitioners argued that the SSC JE examinations, scheduled between November 2 and 6, had been allotted at centres in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nanded.

They contended that candidates would face difficulties returning to Telangana within 24 hours to attend the TGPSC examinations.

However, counsel representing TGPSC opposed the postponement, stating that more than 40,000 candidates were expected to appear for the examinations.

The Commission informed the court that it would consider individual representations from candidates facing a schedule clash and explore arrangements to enable them to appear for both examinations.

The High Court subsequently declined to interfere with the examination schedule.