TGPSC AEE Civil Exam 2026: Candidates facing SSC JE date clash may get November 7 slot

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced a special arrangement for candidates facing a scheduling clash between the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Civil examination and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer examination.
According to a web note issued on October 26, the TGPSC AEE (Civil) examination in the Roads and Buildings Department is scheduled for November 6 and 7, while the SSC JE examination will be conducted from November 2 to 6.
Following representations from candidates, TGPSC has decided to accommodate eligible applicants on November 7, wherever feasible, to enable them to appear for both examinations.
TGPSC said its Chairman, Burra Venkatesham, had discussed the examination clash with the SSC Chairman.
SSC had assured that affected candidates from Telangana would be accommodated on November 4 or 5, wherever feasible.
However, some candidates subsequently reported receiving SSC JE (Civil) hall tickets with November 6 as their examination date, creating a direct clash with the TGPSC examination.
Candidates who have been allotted November 6 for SSC JE (Civil) and have also applied for TGPSC AEE (Civil) must submit the following documents:
A copy of the SSC JE (Civil) hall ticket showing November 6 as the examination date.
A copy of the TGPSC AEE (Civil) application.
TGPSC One Time Registration (OTR) ID.
Submission deadline: October 30, 2026
Last time: 5 pm
Email: helpdesk@tgpsc.gov.in
Alternative: Submit documents through the Help Desk at the TGPSC office.
The Commission will examine the representations and supporting documents before making arrangements.
TGPSC clarified that accommodation on November 7 will be provided wherever feasible. The alternative date is therefore not an automatic change for every candidate.
Candidates facing the clash should submit their documents within the deadline to allow the Commission to consider their requests.