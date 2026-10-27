TGPSC AEE Civil Exam 2026: Candidates facing SSC JE date clash may get November 7 slot

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced a special arrangement for candidates facing a scheduling clash between the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Civil examination and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer examination.

According to a web note issued on October 26, the TGPSC AEE (Civil) examination in the Roads and Buildings Department is scheduled for November 6 and 7, while the SSC JE examination will be conducted from November 2 to 6.

Following representations from candidates, TGPSC has decided to accommodate eligible applicants on November 7, wherever feasible, to enable them to appear for both examinations.