The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TGPRB) conducted the Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary Written Test on Sunday, November 29, 2026, for recruitment to 275 SI Civil and equivalent posts.
The examination was held from 10 AM to 1 PM across nearly 335 examination centres in Telangana. According to the Board's earlier notification, 1,60,712 candidates were scheduled to appear.
With the examination concluded, candidates can now examine the question paper and refer to unofficial answer keys to estimate their performance ahead of the official preliminary key.
An unofficial answer key covering all 200 questions of Booklet Code A is available in PDF format alongside this report.
However, candidates should note that this is a third-party reference key and has not been officially released or approved by TGPRB.
A preliminary review of the November 29 question paper suggests that the overall difficulty was moderate, although certain sections contained time-consuming questions and required detailed factual knowledge.
The examination consisted of two major components:
Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning/Mental Ability: 100 questions
General Studies: 100 questions
Each question carried one mark, taking the total to 200 marks.
The Arithmetic questions covered percentages, profit and loss, ratios, averages, simple and compound interest, time and work, time-speed-distance, and mensuration.
Several questions required candidates to apply mathematical concepts across multiple steps rather than recall formulas directly.
Problems involving partnerships, changing work efficiency, successive percentage calculations and geometric measurements were among those included.
Based on the question paper, the Arithmetic portion appears to have been moderate to moderately difficult, particularly for candidates who found lengthy calculations challenging within the available time.
The Reasoning and Mental Ability portion included number and letter series, coding-decoding, arrangement-based questions, relationships, logical statements and figure-based reasoning.
Candidates also encountered questions involving data interpretation, graphical patterns and numerical relationships.
The section appears to have offered a mixture of direct and analytical questions.
While some pattern-based questions could be approached relatively quickly, others required candidates to identify relationships carefully.
The preliminary difficulty assessment for Reasoning is moderate.
The General Studies portion covered General Science, current affairs, Indian History, Geography, Polity, the economy and Telangana-related topics.
Science questions included concepts from Physics, Chemistry and Biology, including DNA, magnetism and other foundational scientific principles.
The question paper also featured developments from 2026, including questions connected to international events, awards, government initiatives and institutional appointments.
Indian History questions covered ancient, medieval and modern periods, while Geography and Polity required knowledge of important concepts and constitutional provisions.
Telangana-specific questions included the 1969 agitation, the Gentlemen's Agreement, Telangana Martyrs' Memorial, the Telangana Joint Action Committee and aspects of the region's history.
The breadth of topics and the emphasis on factual recall suggest that General Studies was moderate to difficult, especially for candidates less familiar with recent developments and Telangana history.
TGPRB is expected to publish the official preliminary answer key through its recruitment website, tgprb.in.
The Board has not confirmed a specific release date for the official answer key.
Candidates should monitor the official portal for updates concerning the preliminary key, objections and subsequent recruitment stages.
The answer key attached to this report is unofficial and should be used only for preliminary score estimation.