The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TGPRB) conducted the Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary Written Test on Sunday, November 29, 2026, for recruitment to 275 SI Civil and equivalent posts.

The examination was held from 10 AM to 1 PM across nearly 335 examination centres in Telangana. According to the Board's earlier notification, 1,60,712 candidates were scheduled to appear.

With the examination concluded, candidates can now examine the question paper and refer to unofficial answer keys to estimate their performance ahead of the official preliminary key.

An unofficial answer key covering all 200 questions of Booklet Code A is available in PDF format alongside this report.

However, candidates should note that this is a third-party reference key and has not been officially released or approved by TGPRB.