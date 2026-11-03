TG SET Result 2026 to be released soon, final answer key awaited

TG SET Result 2026: Osmania University is expected to release the TG SET final answer key 2026 soon, followed by the results. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key closed on October 15.

According to previous years' trends, the results have generally been released within 45 to 60 days of the examination. However, in 2025, the results were declared three months after the exam. While the examination authority took 56 days to announce the results in 2024, the gap was just 29 days in 2023. Nevertheless, these trends cannot be used to predict the TG SET 2026 result date.

Once declared, candidates can access their results through the official websites, tgset.aptonline.in or telanganaset.org. Candidates should keep their hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth ready to check their results.

Only candidates whose result sheets indicate an 'Eligible' status will be called for certificate verification. Osmania University will announce the certificate verification dates separately. TG SET eligibility certificates will be issued only to candidates who successfully complete the document verification process.

The minimum qualifying marks are 120 for the General category and 105 for reserved categories. However, securing the minimum qualifying marks does not guarantee an eligibility certificate. Osmania University will determine subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks. Only candidates who score equal to or above the applicable cutoff will be declared qualified.

In 2025, the cutoff for English exceeded 190 marks, the highest recorded for the subject in the last three years. Similarly, Philosophy recorded a cutoff of 74%, the highest cutoff percentage ever recorded in TG SET.