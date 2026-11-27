Osmania University has declared the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 results on Friday, November 27, with 2,371 candidates qualifying for eligibility as Assistant Professors and Lecturers in Telangana.

According to the official examination statistics, 40,863 candidates registered for TG SET 2026, of whom 35,003 appeared. The overall qualification rate stood at approximately 6.77 per cent.

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on September 28, 29 and 30 across 29 subjects.

Candidates can access their results through the official portal, tgset.aptonline.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth.