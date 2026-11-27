Osmania University has declared the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 results on Friday, November 27, with 2,371 candidates qualifying for eligibility as Assistant Professors and Lecturers in Telangana.
According to the official examination statistics, 40,863 candidates registered for TG SET 2026, of whom 35,003 appeared. The overall qualification rate stood at approximately 6.77 per cent.
The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on September 28, 29 and 30 across 29 subjects.
Candidates can access their results through the official portal, tgset.aptonline.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth.
The subject-wise analysis released by the university shows that Life Sciences recorded the highest number of qualified candidates, followed by Telugu and English.
The number of candidates qualified in major subjects includes:
Life Sciences: 323
Telugu: 316
English: 232
Mathematical Sciences: 189
Computer Science and Applications: 166
Physical Sciences: 134
Chemical Sciences: 116
Commerce: 114
Education: 108
Political Science: 108
Meanwhile, smaller subjects such as Geography, Philosophy and Linguistics recorded one qualified candidate each.
Along with the results, Osmania University has published the subject-wise and category-wise cutoff percentages.
In the Unreserved-General category, the cutoff stood at 64.67 per cent for Commerce, 63.33 per cent for Management, 59.33 per cent for English, 57.33 per cent for Computer Science and Applications, 56 per cent for Telugu and 55.33 per cent for Life Sciences.
The cutoff percentages vary according to subject, social category and applicable horizontal reservations.
Candidates should refer to their respective category and subject when checking whether they have qualified.
The university has announced that certificate verification for qualified candidates will be conducted from December 10 to 12, 2026.
Candidates who have qualified must complete the prescribed verification process before receiving their eligibility certificates.
The university has also announced that the notification for TG SET 2027 will be issued in January 2027.
Candidates are advised to monitor the official website, telanganaset.org, for certificate verification instructions and further announcements.