TG SET Result 2026 likely by first week of December: SET office

EdexLive contacted the SET office of Osmania University today, November 13, at 11:15 AM, to find out the latest update on the result announcement. When asked about the result date, the SET office informed that the result can be expected by the first week of December. This means Osmania University is once again taking more than 60 days for the result announcement from the date of the last exam. However, the SET office has not provided an exact release date for the results. The result date is usually confirmed a day before the publication (according to previous years' trends).