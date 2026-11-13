TG SET Result 2026 likely by first week of December: SET office

TG SET Exam 2026 was conducted on September 28, 29 and 30. The window to file objections to the preliminary answer key closed on October 15. It has been almost a month since the preliminary answer key was released, and an official announcement of the result date is still awaited. As per previous years' trends, Osmania University takes over 60 days to declare the results. The official result date for the 2026 exam has not been confirmed yet.
EdexLive contacted the SET office of Osmania University today, November 13, at 11:15 AM, to find out the latest update on the result announcement. When asked about the result date, the SET office informed that the result can be expected by the first week of December. This means Osmania University is once again taking more than 60 days for the result announcement from the date of the last exam. However, the SET office has not provided an exact release date for the results. The result date is usually confirmed a day before the publication (according to previous years' trends).
Along with the TG SET result 2026, Osmania University will release the data regarding the total number of candidates who cleared the exam (subject-wise) and cutoff percentage. The candidates must note that the cutoff data for all subjects and categories is released in the form of percentages and not marks. For example, if the cutoff of the English subject is mentioned as 64% for the General category, the cutoff score would be 192 marks (which means 64% in 300 marks).
Candidates clearing the cutoff marks will be awarded a qualifying certificate after the document verification. These candidates are eligible for Assistant Professorship.