TG SET Registration 2026 Deadline Extended to September 5: Check new TG SET dates

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 registration deadline has been extended, providing additional time to candidates who could not complete their applications by the earlier deadline. According to the latest update on the official TG SET website, candidates can now submit their online applications without a late fee until September 5, 2026.
The extension is particularly significant for candidates who were working towards the earlier August 31 deadline. The official website has now specifically displayed a notice stating that the last date for submission of applications without a late fee has been extended to September 5.
Candidates can complete the registration process through the official TG SET portal. The examination is being conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State. TG SET 2026 is aimed at determining eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Telangana.
The revised schedule also provides candidates with further opportunities to apply with a late fee if they miss the extended deadline. As listed on the official important-dates page, applications with a Rs 1,500 late fee plus the registration fee are scheduled from September 6 to 10, followed by a Rs 3,000 late-fee window from September 11 to 12. The edit window is scheduled for September 13 to 15.
The TG SET 2026 examination is scheduled from September 28 to 30, while hall tickets are expected to be available from September 24 onwards.
Candidates who have not yet registered should use the additional time to complete the application carefully and verify all details before submission. The extension also means eligible aspirants now have a final opportunity to apply without paying a late fee.