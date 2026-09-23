TG SET Hall Ticket 2026 on September 24: Is the release time confirmed?

TG SET Hall Ticket 2026: What time can candidates expect?

While there is no confirmed release time, candidates may keep an eye on the website from the morning of September 24.

Previous TG SET hall-ticket release coverage has shown that the download link has been expected at different points during the day, including the morning, afternoon and evening. Reports around the 2025 examination, for instance, discussed possible release windows around 11 AM, afternoon and evening, reflecting the absence of a fixed release hour.

Therefore, candidates can reasonably keep checking after 11 AM and through the evening, potentially up to around 7 PM, but this should be treated only as an expectation based on previous trends and not as an official release schedule.