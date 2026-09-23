TG SET Hall Ticket 2026 on September 24: Is the release time confirmed?

Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 are waiting for the hall tickets, which are scheduled to be made available from September 24, 2026. However, the exact time at which the TG SET hall ticket download link will go live has not been officially confirmed.
The TG SET 2026 notification clearly states that hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website, telanganaset.org, from September 24 onwards. It does not mention a specific hour for activation of the download link.
While there is no confirmed release time, candidates may keep an eye on the website from the morning of September 24.
Previous TG SET hall-ticket release coverage has shown that the download link has been expected at different points during the day, including the morning, afternoon and evening. Reports around the 2025 examination, for instance, discussed possible release windows around 11 AM, afternoon and evening, reflecting the absence of a fixed release hour.
Therefore, candidates can reasonably keep checking after 11 AM and through the evening, potentially up to around 7 PM, but this should be treated only as an expectation based on previous trends and not as an official release schedule.
TG SET 2026 exam schedule already released
The subject-wise examination schedule has already been announced. The exam will be conducted on September 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts across 29 subjects.
Candidates should note their respective examination date and shift carefully and download the hall ticket as soon as it becomes available.
The hall ticket will contain the designated examination centre, and candidates will not be permitted to appear at a centre other than the one allotted on their hall ticket.
Candidates should also carry a printed hall ticket and a valid original photo ID on the examination day.