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TG SET Application Form 2026 Closing on August 30: Check late fee, edit dates and exam schedule

TG SET 2026 application without late fee will close on August 30, and Candidates who miss the deadline can apply with a late fee until September 12
TG SET Application Form 2026 Closing on August 30
TG SET Application Form 2026 Closing on August 30Representative official website image
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The TG SET 2026 application process is nearing its first major deadline. Candidates who wish to appear for the Telangana State Eligibility Test can submit their applications without a late fee until August 30, 2026, according to the official schedule released by Osmania University.

The TG SET is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions in universities and colleges across Telangana. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode.

TG SET 2026 upcoming important dates

The online application process began on August 3. Candidates who miss the August 30 deadline will still have additional opportunities to register by paying a late fee.

  • Without late fee deadline: August 30

  • Rs 1,500 late fee + registration fee: August 31 to September 5

  • Rs 2,000 late fee + registration fee: September 6 to September 10

  • Rs 3,000 late fee + registration fee: September 11 to September 12

  • Application edit window: September 13 to September 15

  • Hall ticket: From September 24 onwards

  • TG SET examination: September 28 to September 30

TG SET application form 2026 correction dates

Candidates should carefully check all details before submitting the application. The official notification provides an edit option from September 13 to September 15. The information brochure also confirms that candidates can edit their application after the final application deadline.

The examination will consist of two papers, with Paper I carrying 100 marks and Paper II carrying 200 marks. Both papers will be conducted in a single three-hour session.

Candidates yet to apply should complete the process before August 30 to avoid paying the additional late fee.

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