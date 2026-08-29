TG SET Application Form 2026 Closing on August 30: Check late fee, edit dates and exam schedule

The TG SET 2026 application process is nearing its first major deadline. Candidates who wish to appear for the Telangana State Eligibility Test can submit their applications without a late fee until August 30, 2026, according to the official schedule released by Osmania University.

The TG SET is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions in universities and colleges across Telangana. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode.