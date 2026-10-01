TG SET Answer Key 2026 Soon: What the previous 3 years show about release gaps

The TG SET 2026 examination has concluded, shifting candidates' attention to the release of the provisional answer key and subsequently the result. However, Osmania University has not announced dates for either the TG SET 2026 answer key or the result so far.
The official schedule confirms that the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 was scheduled from September 28 to 30, 2026. The important-dates page currently lists the examination dates but does not specify a date for the answer key or result.
Instead of estimating when these may be released, candidates can look at the actual timelines recorded in the previous three editions. These figures provide historical context only and should not be interpreted as a prediction for TG SET 2026.
The TG SET 2025 examination was conducted on December 22, 23 and 24, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on January 8, 2026, along with the facility to challenge the key.
The results were subsequently declared on March 20, 2026.
Last examination date: December 24, 2025
Provisional answer key: January 8, 2026
Exam-to-answer-key gap: 15 days
Result: March 20, 2026
Answer-key-to-result gap: 71 days
This edition recorded a considerably longer interval between the provisional key and the declaration of results than the two preceding editions.
TG SET 2024 was held across four days — September 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2024. Osmania University released the provisional answer key and opened the objection facility on September 24, 2024.
The TG SET 2024 results were subsequently released in November 2024; contemporary result listings record the result update on November 19.
Last examination date: September 13, 2024
Provisional answer key: September 24, 2024
Exam-to-answer-key gap: 11 days
Result update: November 19, 2024
Answer-key-to-result gap: 56 days
The 2023 examination was conducted from October 28 to 30, 2023, while the provisional answer key and response sheet were released on November 7, 2023. Candidates were also provided an opportunity to submit objections.
The result and final answer key were released on December 6, 2023.
Last examination date: October 30, 2023
Provisional answer key: November 7, 2023
Exam-to-answer-key gap: 8 days
Result: December 6, 2023
Answer-key-to-result gap: 29 days
The official TG SET 2026 examination scheme states that the test comprises Paper I with 50 questions for 100 marks and Paper II with 100 questions for 200 marks, with both papers conducted in a three-hour session. The result procedure states that the number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both papers, with slots subsequently allocated according to the prescribed reservation policy.