TG SET Answer Key 2026 Soon: What the previous 3 years show about release gaps

The TG SET 2026 examination has concluded, shifting candidates' attention to the release of the provisional answer key and subsequently the result. However, Osmania University has not announced dates for either the TG SET 2026 answer key or the result so far.

The official schedule confirms that the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 was scheduled from September 28 to 30, 2026. The important-dates page currently lists the examination dates but does not specify a date for the answer key or result.

Instead of estimating when these may be released, candidates can look at the actual timelines recorded in the previous three editions. These figures provide historical context only and should not be interpreted as a prediction for TG SET 2026.