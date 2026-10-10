TG SET Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window Opens October 12: Objections accepted until October 15

The Office of the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET), Osmania University, has announced the schedule for releasing the TG SET 2026 provisional answer key, question papers and candidates' recorded responses. The answer key challenge window will open on October 12, 2026, at 3 PM and remain available until October 15 at 11 PM.
According to an official press note dated October 5, candidates who appeared for the examination can access the provisional answer keys and submit objections through the official websites, telanganaset.org and osmania.ac.in.
The TG SET 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across Telangana on September 28, 29 and 30.
Examination dates: September 28, 29 and 30, 2026
Official press note: October 5, 2026
Answer key challenge window opens: October 12, 2026, at 3 PM
Last date to challenge: October 15, 2026, at 11 PM
Last date for objection fee payment: October 15, 2026, up to 11 PM
Objection fee: Rs 200 per question challenged
Final answer key release date: Not yet announced
TG SET 2026 result date: Not yet announced
Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections during the specified window.
The process involves:
Visit the official TG SET website at www.telanganaset.org.
Open the provisional answer key and challenge facility once activated.
Access the question paper and recorded responses using the instructions provided on the portal.
Identify the question or answer that needs to be challenged.
Submit the objection and pay the prescribed processing fee.
Retain the payment confirmation for future reference.
The university has specified that the processing fee is Rs 200 per question. Payment can be made through credit card, debit card or net banking.
The fee is initially collected as a non-refundable processing charge. However, it will be refunded if the candidate's challenge is found to be correct.
Candidates should note that objections will not be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The university has also clarified that challenges submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.
The objections submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts.
If an objection is accepted, the relevant answer key will be revised, and the correction will apply to the responses of all candidates.
The university has clarified that candidates will not receive individual communication regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections.
Following the review process, the revised final answer key will be used to prepare and declare the TG SET 2026 results.
The answer key finalised by the subject experts after the challenge process will be treated as final.