TG SET Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window Opens October 12: Objections accepted until October 15

The Office of the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET), Osmania University, has announced the schedule for releasing the TG SET 2026 provisional answer key, question papers and candidates' recorded responses. The answer key challenge window will open on October 12, 2026, at 3 PM and remain available until October 15 at 11 PM.

According to an official press note dated October 5, candidates who appeared for the examination can access the provisional answer keys and submit objections through the official websites, telanganaset.org and osmania.ac.in.

The TG SET 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across Telangana on September 28, 29 and 30.