TG PGECET Final Phase Counselling 2026: Who is eligible to exercise web options?

Who can directly exercise options?

Candidates who already completed certificate verification during the first phase do not need to repeat the verification process. The notification specifically states that such candidates can directly exercise their web options in Phase-II according to the schedule.

However, candidates must remember that Phase-I web options will not automatically carry forward. Fresh options have to be entered for the final phase. Even colleges where vacancies are not currently displayed can be selected, as seats may become available because of sliding, cancellations or conversions.