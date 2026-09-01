TG PGECET Final Phase Counselling 2026: Who is eligible to exercise web options?

TG PGECET Final Phase Counselling 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has opened the second and final phase of web counselling for M.E., M.Tech and M.Arch admissions. Not just candidates who missed out on a seat in the first round, but also those looking to change their allotted college or course can take part in this phase. The official notification lists five categories of candidates who can participate in the second and final phase.
According to the Phase-II notification, the following candidates are eligible to participate:
Candidates who secured a seat in the first phase but want to move to another course or college.
Candidates who participated in Phase-I counselling but did not secure a seat.
Candidates who could not participate in the first phase of counselling.
Candidates who were allotted a seat in Phase-I but did not pay the prescribed fee or did not report to the allotted college.
Candidates who were allotted a seat, reported to the college and subsequently cancelled their admission.
Candidates who already completed certificate verification during the first phase do not need to repeat the verification process. The notification specifically states that such candidates can directly exercise their web options in Phase-II according to the schedule.
However, candidates must remember that Phase-I web options will not automatically carry forward. Fresh options have to be entered for the final phase. Even colleges where vacancies are not currently displayed can be selected, as seats may become available because of sliding, cancellations or conversions.