TG LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: 5 important instructions on reporting process

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will activate the TG LAWCET seat allotment result 2026 download link today, August 5, but the official release time has not been announced. As per previous years' trends, the seat allotments are usually activated between 4 PM and 8 PM, but could be delayed as well. TGCHE will officially notify if there is any delay.
The seat allotment download link will be activated at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The candidates can keep their hall ticket number ready to download the seat allotment result. The last date to complete the reporting process is August 10.
Here are the five key instructions regarding the reporting process of TG LAWCET first phase seat allotment result 2026 -
After checking the seat allotment status, you can 'Accept' the seat if you are satisfied with the allotment
Pay the tuition fees and download the seat allotment order
Take the printout of the seat allotment order, keep all the original and xerox copies of certificates ready
Visit the allotted college and complete the physical reporting process
The colleges will only collect the xerox copies of certificates and return the original certificates
You can also participate in the second/ final phase counselling if you are looking for a better allotment
The dates for second cum final phase counselling will be notified depending on the number of vacant seats. The final phase counselling is expected to begin from the third week of August. Those who are not satisfied with the first phase allotment and are looking for a better college allocation can participate in the final phase.