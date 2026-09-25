TG LAWCET Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Official portal now shows September 27

TG LAWCET Phase 3 allotment: What candidates should know

Candidates who participated in the final phase exercised their web options between September 19 and September 21, with an option-editing facility available on September 21.

The official notification states that candidates who received a seat in Phase II but did not report to the allotted college are not eligible to exercise options in the final phase. Candidates who cancelled their seats in Phase I or Phase II are also excluded from final-phase option entry.

Candidates who secure a seat in the final phase will lose their claim over their earlier allotted seat and must report to the newly allotted college within the specified deadline. Failure to report can result in the candidate forfeiting the claim on both the new and previous seat.