TG LAWCET Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Official portal now shows September 27

The TG LAWCET Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has a revised date on the official counselling portal. While the final-phase counselling notification issued by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) had originally scheduled the college-wise provisional allotment list for September 25, the official TG LAWCET website is now displaying September 27, 2026 as the date for availability of the list.
The counselling process is for admission to three-year and five-year LL.B programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. The official notification refers to this stage as the Final Phase, while the counselling portal identifies it as Phase III.
Candidates who participated in the final phase exercised their web options between September 19 and September 21, with an option-editing facility available on September 21.
The official notification states that candidates who received a seat in Phase II but did not report to the allotted college are not eligible to exercise options in the final phase. Candidates who cancelled their seats in Phase I or Phase II are also excluded from final-phase option entry.
Candidates who secure a seat in the final phase will lose their claim over their earlier allotted seat and must report to the newly allotted college within the specified deadline. Failure to report can result in the candidate forfeiting the claim on both the new and previous seat.
According to the final-phase notification, candidates allotted seats have to report to the concerned colleges for original certificate verification and tuition fee payment by September 29, 2026.
The admission is provisional until the original certificates are verified at the allotted college. Candidates must produce the required original documents and fee receipt before the allotment is confirmed.