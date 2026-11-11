TG Inter Time Table 2027 Expected Soon: Will exams begin February 24? What previous years reveal

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to announce the TG Inter Time Table 2027 shortly for first- and second-year students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE).

While the official subject-wise examination schedule is yet to be released, the board has reportedly proposed February 24, 2027, as the starting date for the theory examinations. The proposal has been submitted to the state government for approval.

According to a November 6 report by Telangana Today, practical examinations are likely to begin on February 1, 2027. However, these dates remain tentative until the board formally publishes the timetable.

Students can access the schedule through the official TGBIE website once it is released.