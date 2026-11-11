TG Inter Time Table 2027 Expected Soon: Will exams begin February 24? What previous years reveal

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to announce the TG Inter Time Table 2027 shortly for first- and second-year students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE).
While the official subject-wise examination schedule is yet to be released, the board has reportedly proposed February 24, 2027, as the starting date for the theory examinations. The proposal has been submitted to the state government for approval.
According to a November 6 report by Telangana Today, practical examinations are likely to begin on February 1, 2027. However, these dates remain tentative until the board formally publishes the timetable.
Students can access the schedule through the official TGBIE website once it is released.
An examination of the previous three cycles shows that the Telangana Intermediate timetable has not followed a uniform announcement schedule.
TG Inter 2026: October 31, 2025
TG Inter 2025: December 16, 2024
TG Inter 2024: December 28, 2023
For the 2026 examinations, the board released its tentative schedule on October 31, nearly four months before the examinations.
In contrast, the 2025 and 2024 timetables were announced in December.
The variation suggests that students should not rely on a particular date in November for the release of the 2027 timetable.
According to the reported proposal submitted for government approval, the theory examinations could commence on February 24, 2027.
The practical examinations are tentatively expected to begin on February 1.
An important development this academic year is the reported introduction of practical assessments for first-year Intermediate students as well.
However, the board has not yet confirmed the final theory examination dates, practical examination schedule or subject-wise arrangements.
The commencement dates of the previous three examination cycles provide additional context:
2026: First-year examinations began February 25, while second-year examinations began February 26.
2025: First-year examinations began March 5, followed by second-year examinations on March 6.
2024: First-year examinations began February 28, while second-year examinations began February 29.
The proposed February 24 commencement for 2027 would place the examinations broadly in line with the February schedules followed in 2024 and 2026.
However, the final dates will depend on government approval and the official board notification.
Once released, the timetable is expected to provide separate examination dates for first- and second-year students across Science, Commerce, Humanities and vocational streams.
Students should particularly verify the dates of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Economics and Commerce examinations, depending on their subject combinations.
The timetable will also clarify examination timings, practical assessment dates and the schedule for language papers.
Until then, students are advised to treat the proposed February 24 examination date as tentative and follow official announcements through the TGBIE portal.