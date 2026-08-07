TG ICET Web Options 2026 closing on August 8: Last chance to fill college preferences

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will close the window for exercising TG ICET web options 2026 on August 8, along with the option to edit and freeze options. Registered and certificate-verified candidates who are yet to finalise their college preferences must submit the web options by the night of August 8. TGCHE will not extend the deadline to complete the process.
The web options link is available through the 'Candidate Login' window of tgicet.nic.in. Enter your Login ID Number, TG ICET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth details to log in. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number to unlock the web options and save them.
Candidates are advised to choose as many colleges as possible while filling the web options. It will not only enhance admission chances but also ensure 100 per cent admission possibility. However, it is important to go through the list of colleges and courses through the 'institute profile' section available on the official website. Knowing the seat matrix and fee structure details will provide further clarity and understanding of what colleges to choose.
TGCHE will release the first phase seat allotment result on August 11, and allotment processing will begin on August 9. The official release time has not been confirmed. The final phase counselling will begin from August 17 onwards, and the seat allotment result will be released on August 22. Students who do not get an allotment in the first phase or are waiting for a better allotment can exercise web options in the final phase counselling.