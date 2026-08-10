TG ICET Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be Released on August 11: Report by August 14

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will release the TG ICET seat allotment result 2026 for the first phase counselling on August 11. The official release time has not been confirmed, but as per the previous years' trends, the allotment can be expected by 7 PM. The official website, tgicet.nic.in, has already been closed for seat allotment processing. The self-reporting process is scheduled to begin from August 11 onwards, but the reporting at the allotted college will begin on August 22.
The reporting process is divided into two stages, viz., online self-reporting and physical reporting at the allotted college
Once the seat allotment is released, you need to log in using your TG ICET hall ticket number, application number and date of birth details through the 'Candidate Login'
The name of the college and course allotted will be displayed on the screen
The seat acceptance has to be done by paying the tuition fee
Download the seat allotment letter along with the fee payment receipt
The last date to complete the online self-reporting process is August 14
Between August 22 and 25, complete the physical reporting at the allotted college. Carry all the required documents (original and xerox copies)
Those who are not satisfied with the first phase allotment and are looking for a better college allotment can exercise the second phase web options between August 18 and 19
Fresh registrations (for those who did not register in Phase 1) will be opened on August 17, and the certificate verification will take place on August 18.