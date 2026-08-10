TG ICET Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be Released on August 11: Report by August 14

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will release the TG ICET seat allotment result 2026 for the first phase counselling on August 11. The official release time has not been confirmed, but as per the previous years' trends, the allotment can be expected by 7 PM. The official website, tgicet.nic.in, has already been closed for seat allotment processing. The self-reporting process is scheduled to begin from August 11 onwards, but the reporting at the allotted college will begin on August 22.