TG ICET Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released shortly at tgicet.nic.in

TGCHE is set to release the TG ICET seat allotment result 2026 for the first-phase counselling today, August 11. The official website, tgicet.nic.in, was closed for seat allotment processing on August 10, and there is a chance of college-wise allotments being announced by the evening. Those who exercised the web options must keep their ICET hall ticket number, application number, date of birth details and password ready to check the allotment status.
Once the allotments are placed on the official website, you will be able to see a 'Candidate Login' link on the homepage. This indicates that the allotments have been released. The window to complete the online self-reporting process shall open simultaneously. If you secured a seat, you can complete the tuition fee payment and generate the seat allotment letter.
The last date to complete the online self-reporting is August 14, but the physical reporting begins on August 22, i.e., after the conclusion of second phase counselling. For physical reporting, a copy of the seat allotment letter, original academic certificates, caste/category certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable), and study certificates from Class 6 to 10 are required. Also, submitting TC (Transfer Certificate) of the previously studied institute is mandatory.
Those who fail to report to the allotted colleges will lose the seat, and they can opt for the spot admission round if they are aspiring to get admission. The colleges will separately notify about the spot admissions from August 24 onwards. Therefore, students need to keep in touch with or visit the official websites of colleges to apply for the spot admission round.