TG ICET Counselling 2026 dates released; registration to begin on July 31

Telangana State Council for Higher Education has released the official scehdule for TG ICET counselling 2026. The official counselling website tgicet.nic.in has been launched, and the online registration is scheduled to begin from July 31 onwards. The list of HLCs (Helpline Centres) for certificate verification along with the slot dates and timings are now available.
TGCHE will conduct two rounds of counselling for MBA and MCA courses in Telangana. This is convenor quota counselling. The official schedule is as follows -
Online registration and slot booking: July 31 to August 5, 2026
Certificate verification for slot booked candidates: August 1 to 5, 2026
Release of weboptions: August 3 to 8, 2026
Freezing of web options: August 8, 20-26
Phase 1 seat allotment: August 11, 2026
Payment of tution fee and self repoirting: August 11 to 14, 2026
Final counselling start date: August 17, 2026
Students who are eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme must mandatority participate in the ICET counselling and get admission under convenor quota. The list of approved colleges along with the fee structure details shall be confirmed by August 3. Meanwhile, the applicants can complete the document verification process at HLCs.
For the certificate verification process, it is important to carry TG ICET rank card, hall ticket, academic certificates and TC from the previously stuided institute. Reserved category and EWS candidates must carry the required category certificate. The EWS certificate should not be older then one year.