TG EDCET Web Options 2026 Link Activated

TG EDCET Web Options 2026: 5 important instructions

Here are the five important suggestions that the candidates can make a note of while filling the web options -

It is important to check the list of colleges. Click on the name of the university available on the official website under the 'College List' section

After checking the college list, prepare a list of colleges in preferential order on a white paper. Finalise the choices after thoroughly checking the college location, seats available, fee details and other details

Now you can click on the direct web options link available on the website or provided here. Enter the hall ticket number, rank, date of birth and mobile number details to log in

The web options interface will open on the screen. Select the name of the university and the list of colleges will be displayed. Click on the '+' icon to add the college and provide a priority number for the same

After entering the choices, click the Save and Lock button. You can lock the choices on August 11 as well, in case you wish to edit the options

Once the choices are filled and locked, there will be no option to edit. However, the choices can be unlocked for a single day, i.e., August 11.