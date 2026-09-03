TG EdCET Second Phase Counselling Registration 2026 Closing Today; Web options to open on September 6

The second and final phase of TG EdCET 2026 web counselling is nearing its first deadline, with online registration and certificate verification set to close today, September 3. The counselling is being conducted for admission to the two-year B.Ed programme for the 2026-27 academic year. The detailed notification issued by TGCHE outlines the process and schedule for candidates participating in the final phase.
Candidates who did not register during the first phase can register online, pay the prescribed processing fee and upload scanned copies of their certificates for verification. The official schedule states that the registration and verification window is open from August 29 to September 3, 2026. The verified list of eligible candidates will subsequently be displayed on September 5, with candidates also being given an opportunity to report discrepancies through the prescribed mechanism.
Candidates who already completed certificate verification in Phase I do not have to repeat the verification process and can directly exercise their web options between September 6 & 8 in the second and final phase. However, the notification makes it clear that candidates must exercise their options afresh for Phase II, as the options entered during Phase I will not be considered.
The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released college-wise on September 12. Those allotted seats must report to the concerned college between September 15 and 19, carrying their original certificates and the required fee payment documents. Final admission will remain subject to satisfactory verification of the original certificates at the allotted college.