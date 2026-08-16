TG EDCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today; report by August 20

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will release the TG EDCET seat allotment result 2026 today, August 16. The candidates need to keep their rank and hall ticket number details ready to check the seat allotment status. The official release time has not been confirmed.
The direct link to download the seat allotment result will be activated at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The reporting process will take place between August 17 and 20.
Once the seat allotment status is released, the candidates will have to pay the tuition fee and download the acknowledgement receipt. Along with the printout of the receipt, carry all original and Xerox copies of academic certificates, along with a passport-size photograph. Reserved category candidates must carry their respective income/caste certificates/EWS certificate at the time of reporting.
Based on the number of vacant seats, TGCHE will release the official notification for second cum final phase counselling. The process is expected to begin either by the last week of August or the first week of September. Those who did not get a seat in the first phase counselling can exercise web options for the final phase, but you need to fill in a maximum of choices to enhance admission chances.
TG EDCET web options 2026 were available between August 7 and 10, and the window to edit the options was given on August 11. With the release of Phase 1 allotments, almost 60 per cent of seats in BEd courses are expected to be filled.