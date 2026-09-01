Exams

TG EDCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026 Underway: Check web options eligibility and schedule

TG EdCET 2026 Phase 2 counselling is underway for B.Ed admissions, and the candidates can check who is eligible to participate, the web options dates and important deadlines here
TG EDCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026
TG EDCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026Representative official website image of TG EDCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026
Updated on

The TG EDCET 2026 second and final phase of web counselling has begun for admission to the two-year B.Ed programme for the 2026-27 academic year. As per the notification issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), candidates who did not register during Phase I can complete registration and certificate verification between August 29 and September 3, 2026.

Who can participate in TG EDCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026?

The counselling authority has specified five categories of candidates who can participate in the second phase. These include -

  • Candidates who secured a seat in Phase I but want to move to another college

  • Those who participated but did not get a seat, and candidates who were called for Phase I but did not participate

  • Candidates who were allotted a seat but did not report, as well as those who cancelled their Phase I admission, can also take part

  • Candidates who already completed certificate verification in Phase I do not have to repeat the process and can directly exercise fresh web options for Phase II

TG EDCET Second Phase Counselling 2026: Important dates

TS EDCET
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com