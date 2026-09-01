TG EDCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026 Underway: Check web options eligibility and schedule

The TG EDCET 2026 second and final phase of web counselling has begun for admission to the two-year B.Ed programme for the 2026-27 academic year. As per the notification issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), candidates who did not register during Phase I can complete registration and certificate verification between August 29 and September 3, 2026.
The counselling authority has specified five categories of candidates who can participate in the second phase. These include -
Candidates who secured a seat in Phase I but want to move to another college
Those who participated but did not get a seat, and candidates who were called for Phase I but did not participate
Candidates who were allotted a seat but did not report, as well as those who cancelled their Phase I admission, can also take part
Candidates who already completed certificate verification in Phase I do not have to repeat the process and can directly exercise fresh web options for Phase II