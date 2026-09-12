TG EDCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released Today: Reporting deadline September 19

TGCHE is set to release the TG EDCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, September 12. The window to fill the web options was closed on September 9. All the candidates who exercised the web options are eligible for the seat allotment result (subject to rank and vacant seats). The official release time of seat allotment has not been confirmed. The allotments can be expected by evening as per previous years' trends, but this is not an official release time.
Here are the important details regarding the seat allotment result -
Counselling Phase: Final round
Seat allotment date: September 12, 2026
Official release time: Not confirmed
Details required to check: TG EDCET hall ticket number, rank and mobile number
Reporting dates: September 15 to 19, 2026
Seat acceptance mode: Online
Tuition Fee Payment Mode: Online
Is there physical verification at the allotted college: Yes. The candidates must carry all the required documents for the physical reporting process
After the seat allotment result, candidates securing the seat must pay the tuition fee online and download the acknowledgement card. Report to the allotted college with all required academic certificates and the acknowledgement card. The respective college shall verify all the documents and issue the seat allotment order. Along with academic certificates, candidates belonging to reserved/ EWS categories must carry relevant caste/ income certificates.
TGCHE will not conduct any further rounds for the BEd admission in Telangana. Thoso who did not get a seat can apply for admission under managamenet quota by visiting the college directly.