TG EDCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released Today: Reporting deadline September 19

TGCHE is set to release the TG EDCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, September 12. The window to fill the web options was closed on September 9. All the candidates who exercised the web options are eligible for the seat allotment result (subject to rank and vacant seats). The official release time of seat allotment has not been confirmed. The allotments can be expected by evening as per previous years' trends, but this is not an official release time.