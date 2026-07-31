TG EDCET Counselling Dates 2026 revised; web options to open on August 7

Telangana State Council for Higher Education has revised the counselling dates for TG EDCET 2026 for B.Ed admission. The last date to register for the counselling process has been extended until August 3, giving eligible applicants extra time to complete document uploading and verification.
Here are the revised dates of counselling that include registration, web options and seat allotment schedule -
Last date to register: August 3, 2026
Release of eligible candidates' list: August 6, 2026
Web options window: August 7 to 10, 2026
Editing of web options: August 11, 2026
Release of seat allotment: August 16, 2026
Reporting: August 17 to 20, 2026
The counselling dates have been revised based on the requests received from the aspirants. All the registered candidates can check their eligible status for the web options on August 6. In case if you are not eligible, TGCHE mentions remarks and you may have to rectify the discrepancies. The web options will be unlocked only for eligible candidates.
TGCHE is yet to release the list of colleges and courses for the web options process. The fee structure is expected to be finlaised by August 6 afer which the PDF of colleges and courses shall be uploaded.
Candidates belonging to the EWS category must upload the latest certificate (not less than one year) for the document verification. Also, SC category candidates must submit latest SC GR I, II or III certificate.