TG EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Second Phase Live Updates: Download link anytime soon

TG EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the second phase counselling will be released today, July 22. The direct download link along with college-wise allotments shall be published anytime soon. You need to keep your hall ticket number along with the password ready to download the seat allotment result. TGCHE has not confirmed an official release time of seat allotment, but it can be expected by 6 or 8 PM as per the previous years' trends.

Direct Link to Download Seat Allotment: To be Activated | Link will be provided here once released

The first phase seat allotment result was released after 6 PM, and it clearly indicates that the second phase allotments might also follow the similar timeline. The payment of tuition fees is from July 22 to 24 along with the self reporting process.

The physical reporting process at the colleges will begin on July 25, and the last date is July 28. Students who fail to report to the college by the specified deadline will lose the seat and must wait for the final phase counselling.

The details regarding the vacant seats after the second phase counselling shall be published by July 31.

You can keep checking this live blog to stay updated with the latest happenings of seat allotment result.