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TG EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Second Phase Live Updates: Download link anytime soon

TG EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the Phase 2 counselling will be released today, July 22. The direct download link for seat allotment and college-wise allotments shall be provided here.
TG EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Second Phase Live Updates
TG EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Second Phase Live Updates

TG EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the second phase counselling will be released today, July 22. The direct download link along with college-wise allotments shall be published anytime soon. You need to keep your hall ticket number along with the password ready to download the seat allotment result. TGCHE has not confirmed an official release time of seat allotment, but it can be expected by 6 or 8 PM as per the previous years' trends.

Direct Link to Download Seat Allotment: To be Activated | Link will be provided here once released

The first phase seat allotment result was released after 6 PM, and it clearly indicates that the second phase allotments might also follow the similar timeline. The payment of tuition fees is from July 22 to 24 along with the self reporting process.

The physical reporting process at the colleges will begin on July 25, and the last date is July 28. Students who fail to report to the college by the specified deadline will lose the seat and must wait for the final phase counselling.

The details regarding the vacant seats after the second phase counselling shall be published by July 31.

You can keep checking this live blog to stay updated with the latest happenings of seat allotment result.

Important instructions regarding accepting the seat

If you are accepting the seat and paying the tutition fee, the last date to cancel the admission is July 28. If you wish to participate in the final phase counselling, it is advisable to pay the seat accptance fee and wait for the third phase web options. After the final phase, you can either retain the seat of second phase or accept the seat secured in the final phase.

Status Check: Is the seat allotment released?

TGCHE has not yet activated the seat allotment result for the second phase. Currently, the official website displays a message 'website is closed for processing allotments'.

CMR College of Engineering and Technology Kandalakoya Fee Structure

CMR College of Engineering and Technology Kandalakoya offers 7 B.Tech specializations. The fee structure for all course is Rs 91200.

BV Raju Institute of Technology Conveor Quota Fees

BV Raju Institute of Technology offers 12 specializations in the B.Tech course, and the fees for all the courses is Rs 1,46,600. Students need to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 after checking the allotment and the remaining fees need to be paid to the institute.

What to do if no seat is allocated in the second phase?

If there is no seat allocation in the second phase, you can wait for the final phase counselling that will begin on July 31. There is no need for seperate registration again, and you can directly exercise the web options.

Will there be a final phase counselling?

TGCHE shall conduct the last and final phase counselling from July 31 onwards. Fresh registrations for non-registered cndidates and direct web options filling for registered candidates shall be allowed. Students who are not satisfied with the second phase allotment can participate in the final phase.

Process of seat allotment released

Once the seat allotment result is processed, TGCHE shall activate the 'Candidate Login' link on the official website tgeapcet.nic.in. If you see the candidate login link, it is an indication that the seat allotment result has been activated.

What is self-reporting process?

The self-reporting process is the online seat acceptance procedure that the selected students must complete. It includes online tution fee payment and downloading the seat allotment letter.

List of details required to download allotment

  • TG EAMCET Hall Ticket Number

  • Password

In case you forget the login password, you will have an option to retrieve the same through the 'Candidate Login' portal.

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