TG EAMCET final phase web options 2026 to be activated today; important details and instructions

TG EAMCET final phase web options 2026 will be released today, August 1. This is the last and final phase of BTech counselling under convenor. The leftover seats after the final phase can be filled by the institutes through spot counselling. The 'candidate login' link to exercise the web options is expected to be activated by or before 11 AM. However, TGCHE has not confirmed an official release time.
Last date to exercise web options: August 2, 2026
Deadline to edit web options for already filled candidates: August 2, 2026
Release of seat allotment result: on or before August 5, 2026
Deadline to pay the tuition fees: August 7, 2026
To exercise the web options, tgeapcet.nic.in is the official website. It is important keep hall ticket number of the TG EAMCET exam, application number and date of birth deatils ready to login. On the official website, if you see the 'candidate login' option, it is an indication that the web options have been released. TGCHE will provide an official update as well.
Students who already participated in the first/ second phase counselling must note that fresh choices must be filled for the final phase. Web options submitted during the previous rounds are null and void. The seat allotment result is purely based on the candidate's rank, colleges & courses opted, total number of seats available and reservation policies.