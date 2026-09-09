TG CPGET Web Options 2026 Closing on September 10: Last chance to submit college, course choices

HYDERABAD: Candidates seeking admission through the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET) 2026 counselling process have limited time to exercise their web options, with the Phase 1 window scheduled to close on September 10.

Direct link to fill web options

The web options facility opened on September 8, allowing eligible candidates to indicate their preferred courses and colleges for the first phase of seat allotment. Candidates who have completed the required counselling registration and certificate verification should ensure that their choices are submitted before the deadline.

TG CPGET 2026: What happens after web options?

The web options window will close on September 10. Candidates will subsequently get an opportunity to edit their preferences on September 11. The first-phase provisional seat allotment is scheduled for September 14, according to the counselling schedule. Candidates allotted seats will then have to complete the required admission and reporting formalities by the prescribed deadline.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the final hours to submit their preferences, particularly if they have not yet reviewed the available courses and colleges. Any issue with login, preference submission or certificate verification should be addressed through the official counselling support channels.

Candidates should rely on the official counselling portal for the latest updates and schedule changes.

The official TG CPGET admissions portal lists Kakatiya University, Osmania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University among the participating institutions.