TG CPGET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today at cpgetadmissions.com

Kakatiya University, the conducting body of the TG CPGET Counselling 2026, will release the second phase seat allotment result today, October 5. The allotment result will be made available on the official counselling website, cpgetadmissions.com.
The second phase seat allotment will be released for all postgraduate courses except M.Ed and M.PEd. Candidates who participated in the web options process can check their allotment by entering their CPGET hall ticket number and date of birth.
Only candidates who exercised their web options will be considered for the second phase allotment. The allocation of courses and colleges will depend on factors including the candidate's rank, course preferences, availability of vacant seats and applicable reservation rules.
Seat allotment date: October 5, 2026
Release time: Not officially confirmed
Website: cpgetadmissions.com
Courses: All courses except M.Ed and M.PEd
Details required: CPGET hall ticket number and date of birth
Reporting: October 6 to 9, 2026
Admission process: Candidates allotted seats must accept the seat, pay the prescribed fee online and report physically to the allotted college.
Kakatiya University has not yet officially announced a third phase of counselling for TG CPGET 2026. Last year, a third phase was conducted to fill vacant seats.
After the second phase reporting concludes on October 9, the university is expected to assess the vacant seats across participating institutions. If seats remain vacant, a third phase may be announced, but candidates should wait for an official notification before assuming that Phase 3 will be conducted.
Candidates who do not secure a seat in Phase 2 may also check with participating colleges regarding direct admission against vacant seats, wherever permitted. However, they should not consider direct admission as a substitute for a possible Phase 3 until the university issues further instructions.