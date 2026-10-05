TG CPGET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today at cpgetadmissions.com

Kakatiya University, the conducting body of the TG CPGET Counselling 2026, will release the second phase seat allotment result today, October 5. The allotment result will be made available on the official counselling website, cpgetadmissions.com.

The second phase seat allotment will be released for all postgraduate courses except M.Ed and M.PEd. Candidates who participated in the web options process can check their allotment by entering their CPGET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Only candidates who exercised their web options will be considered for the second phase allotment. The allocation of courses and colleges will depend on factors including the candidate's rank, course preferences, availability of vacant seats and applicable reservation rules.