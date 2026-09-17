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TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today

TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the first phase counselling will be released today, September 17, and the deadline to complete self-reporting is September 21
TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026
TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026Representative official website image of TG CPGET Counselling 2026
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TGCHE will release the TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the first phase counselling today, September 17, with no changes to the schedule. However, the official release time has not been confirmed. The download link will be activated on cpgetadmissions.com, and the candidates must keep their hall ticket number handy to access the allotments. The rank details are needed when accessing the allotments.

Direct link to access seat allotment (once released)

TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026: Important reporting instructions

Here are the important reporting instructions with respect to the seat allotment result -

  • The mode of seat acceptance is online, which means the candidates must complete the self-reporting process

  • After checking the seat allotment, you will need to click on the pay tuition fee' option

  • Pay the required tuition fee online, and download the acknowledgement receipt

  • The last date to complete the self-reporting is September 21

  • The candidates will have to visit the allotted college as per the dates confirmed by TGCHE

  • While reporting to the college, carry the acknowledgement letter along with all the required documents (original and xerox copies)

  • The colleges will verify the documents and confirm the admission

  • Receive the seat allotment letter from the college

  • The college shall confirm the dates for commencement of classes

The second phase counselling is scheduled to begin from September 22 onwards, but the date is tentative as per TGCHE. The official schedule will be confirmed after the conclusion of first phase reporting.

Those who did not get a seat in the first phase or are looking for a better allotment can participate in the second phase counselling.

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