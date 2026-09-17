TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today

TGCHE will release the TG CPGET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the first phase counselling today, September 17, with no changes to the schedule. However, the official release time has not been confirmed. The download link will be activated on cpgetadmissions.com, and the candidates must keep their hall ticket number handy to access the allotments. The rank details are needed when accessing the allotments.
Direct link to access seat allotment (once released)
Here are the important reporting instructions with respect to the seat allotment result -
The mode of seat acceptance is online, which means the candidates must complete the self-reporting process
After checking the seat allotment, you will need to click on the pay tuition fee' option
Pay the required tuition fee online, and download the acknowledgement receipt
The last date to complete the self-reporting is September 21
The candidates will have to visit the allotted college as per the dates confirmed by TGCHE
While reporting to the college, carry the acknowledgement letter along with all the required documents (original and xerox copies)
The colleges will verify the documents and confirm the admission
Receive the seat allotment letter from the college
The college shall confirm the dates for commencement of classes
The second phase counselling is scheduled to begin from September 22 onwards, but the date is tentative as per TGCHE. The official schedule will be confirmed after the conclusion of first phase reporting.
Those who did not get a seat in the first phase or are looking for a better allotment can participate in the second phase counselling.