TG CPGET Results Link 2026 to be activated; steps to download rank card

HYDERABAD: TG CPGET Results Link 2026 will be activated today, August 5, and the release time is after 3:00 PM. The press conference on the result announcement will take place at the TGCHE office located in Hyderabad. Apart from the official website cpget.tgche.ac.in, the result link will also be hosted on Manabadi and other external platforms. Students must keep their hall ticket number ready to access the results link.
The direct link to download the rank card will be activated only at cpget.tgche.ac.in
Keep your hall ticket number, date of birth details, and paper-appeared information
Enter these details after clicking on the 'Download Rank Card' section on the website
The rank card will be displayed on the screen
Take the prinout of the same as it is an important document to participate in the counselling process
TG CPGET 2026 was conducted from July 8 to 16, and the last dat to file objections on the answer key concluded on July 20. Just like the previous years, the results are being declared within 15 days after the conclusion of answer key objection window. TGCHE will upload the final answer key along with the results link.
The rank card will have the subject-specific rank along with the candidate details. If a candidate had appeared for two or more subjects, seperate ranks are issued for each subject. While participating in the counselling process, the candidates are required to choose the courses as preferences subject to the eligibility critreia.
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