TG CPGET Results Link 2026 to be activated; steps to download rank card

HYDERABAD: TG CPGET Results Link 2026 will be activated today, August 5, and the release time is after 3:00 PM. The press conference on the result announcement will take place at the TGCHE office located in Hyderabad. Apart from the official website cpget.tgche.ac.in, the result link will also be hosted on Manabadi and other external platforms. Students must keep their hall ticket number ready to access the results link.