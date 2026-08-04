TG CPGET Results 2026 release date announced

Kakatiya University, the conducting authority of the TG CPGET 2026 exam, has confirmed that the results have been processed. Officially, the results will be announced on August 5 at the TGCHE office located in Hyderabad. The official release time has not been confirmed, but the authorities clarified that the rank card link will be activated in the afternoon. An official press conference will take place at the TGCHE office.
TG CPGET 2026 exam was conducted from July 8 to 16, and the last date to file objections to the answer key closed on July 20. The results are being declared within 20 days after the exam. Once the results are declared, TGCHE might announce the counselling dates. Every year, the counselling process takes place between August and September. UG certificate should mandatorily be obtained by candidates by the time of counselling along with the Transfer Certificate (TC).
Candidates should keep their CPGET hall ticket number ready to download the rank card. Separate ranks shall be declared for each subject, as the counselling process is purely based on the eligible course, the candidate's UG qualification, and the subjects opted in the entrance exam.
An official release time for result announcement is expected to be confirmed by the morning of August 5, Wednesday. TGCHE does not allow reverification or objections on the results. The ranks that will be declared shall be final for the counselling.