TG CPGET Phase 3 Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Check registration, web options, seat allotment schedule

The final phase of TG CPGET 2026 counselling has begun, giving candidates another opportunity to seek admission to postgraduate programmes across participating universities and colleges in Telangana. The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, has released the final-phase schedule for MA, MSc, MCom and other PG programmes, with registrations open from October 6 to 9, 2026.

While candidates may commonly refer to this as Phase 3 counselling, the official press note describes it as the “Final Phase”. For MEd and MPEd, however, the same schedule marks the first phase of admissions.