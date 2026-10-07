TG CPGET Phase 3 Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Check registration, web options, seat allotment schedule

The final phase of TG CPGET 2026 counselling has begun, giving candidates another opportunity to seek admission to postgraduate programmes across participating universities and colleges in Telangana. The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, has released the final-phase schedule for MA, MSc, MCom and other PG programmes, with registrations open from October 6 to 9, 2026.
While candidates may commonly refer to this as Phase 3 counselling, the official press note describes it as the “Final Phase”. For MEd and MPEd, however, the same schedule marks the first phase of admissions.
Online registration and certificate verification: October 6 to 9
Web options: October 7 to 10
Editing of web options: October 10
Final-phase provisional seat allotment: October 14
Last date to report to allotted college: October 17, 2026
The schedule also covers the first-phase registration for MEd and MPEd candidates.
Candidates participating in the counselling should note that web options have to be exercised afresh for every phase. Options entered during an earlier phase will not automatically be considered in the final phase. More importantly, if a candidate who already holds a seat participates again and receives a new allotment based on the fresh options, the candidate will either have to accept the newly allotted seat or stick to the previously allotted seat.
The provisional allotment result will be released on October 14. Candidates receiving a seat in the final phase must report to their respective colleges by October 17.
The counselling guidelines state that physical reporting is mandatory during the second/final phase. Candidates have to report with their original certificates, while final admission remains subject to satisfactory verification of documents at the allotted college. TG CPGET counselling is being conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes including MA, MSc, MCom and other PG courses offered by universities in Telangana. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official counselling portal for updates regarding the allotment and admission process.