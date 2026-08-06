TG CPGET Counselling 2026 likely to begin in third week of August, dates announcement soon

Telangana State Council for Higher Education declared TG CPGET Results 2026 on August 5. 42,526 candidates who cleared the exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. TGCHE is expected to announce the counselling dates anytime soon. During the result announcement, TGCHE confirmed that the counselling process is expected to begin in the third week of August. Every year, the counselling usually happens between August and September.
If the counselling process begins in the third week of August, the process of filling web options might happen in the first week of September, followed by the release of seat allotments on or before September 10. Every year, the candidates are provided a 10- 12-day window to complete the registration and online certificate verification process. The web options window is expected to be active for five days. The dates are expected to be confirmed by August 16.
Meanwhile, students need to keep the required documents ready including the Transfer Certificate (TC) of the previously stuided institute. UG provisional mark sheet or certificate is mandatory. In case if the provisional UG certificate is not issued by colleges, students can carry the semester-wise mark sheet. EWS certificate should be the latest one (not less than one year). Caste and income certificates are mandatory for reserved category candidates.
CPGET exam was conducted for admission to PG courses in all state universities of Telangana. The detailed seat matrix along with the course fee details shall be published soon.