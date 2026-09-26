Telangana UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Application form deadline extended to September 28

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has extended the last date to apply for Telangana UG AYUSH Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses under the Competent Authority Quota can now submit their online registration and application up to 5 PM on September 28, 2026.
The extension has been announced through a notification dated September 24, 2026, issued in continuation of the earlier notification dated September 16 for UG AYUSH admissions for the academic year 2026-27.
Candidates who have not registered earlier can complete the application process through the official Telangana AYUSH counselling portal at tsbahnu.tsche.in. KNRUHS has specifically advised such candidates to register online before the extended deadline.
The KNRUHS website also lists the September 24 notification as the official extension of the last date of registration for UG AYUSH admissions under the Competent Authority Quota.
Candidates who are yet to apply should complete the online registration and submission process before 5 PM on September 28. Applicants should also ensure that the information entered in the application is accurate and that the required documents are uploaded as prescribed in the admission notification and prospectus.
KNRUHS has advised candidates to refer to the UG AYUSH admission notification and prospectus issued on September 16, 2026 for other admission-related details.
The university's AYUSH admissions cover BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BHMS (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery), BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) and BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences).
Candidates should note that the latest extension notice only confirms the revised registration deadline. It does not announce the subsequent web-options or seat-allotment schedule. Such dates should be checked through the official KNRUHS notifications.