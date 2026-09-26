Telangana UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Application form deadline extended to September 28

What should candidates do now?

Candidates who are yet to apply should complete the online registration and submission process before 5 PM on September 28. Applicants should also ensure that the information entered in the application is accurate and that the required documents are uploaded as prescribed in the admission notification and prospectus.

KNRUHS has advised candidates to refer to the UG AYUSH admission notification and prospectus issued on September 16, 2026 for other admission-related details.

The university's AYUSH admissions cover BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BHMS (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery), BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) and BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences).

Candidates should note that the latest extension notice only confirms the revised registration deadline. It does not announce the subsequent web-options or seat-allotment schedule. Such dates should be checked through the official KNRUHS notifications.