Telangana TET 2026: Registrations open for January online exam

The Government of Telangana, School Education Department, has started the registrations for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026. The examination will be held between January 1 and January 31, 2026, in online mode as Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates interested in becoming a teacher can apply for the TET on the official website tgtet.aptonline.in .

The examination will be held in two sessions - from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Step-by-step guide on how to apply

Please note that candidates are required to first pay the fees before applying.

- Visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in.

- On the homepage, click on "Fee Payment" and pay the fees

- Click on "Application Submission"

- Enter your Payment reference ID and fill in the required details.

- You will be successfully registered for the TET exam scheduled for January 2026.

Qualifying marks and weightage in teacher recruitment

The examination will be held for a total of 150 marks, and General category candidates must achieve more than 60 per cent marks to qualify, while Backwards Classes (BC) and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Differently abled need to score over 50 per cent and 40 per cent.

Candidates must note that the TET will be given 20 per cent weightage for the final selection of teachers.

Key dates for Telangana TET 2026

- Hall tickets available from December 27, 2025

- Exam dates - Between January 1 and January 31, 2026

- Result to be declared between February 10 and February 16, 2026