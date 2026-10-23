Telangana SSC Exam Fee 2027: Payment schedule released, last date without late fee November 16

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled for March 2027.

According to the schedule, students can pay the examination fee through their respective school headmasters from October 30 to November 16, 2026, without any late fee.

The schedule applies to regular and once-failed candidates appearing for SSC, OSSC and Vocational Public Examinations.