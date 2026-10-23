Exams

Telangana SSC Exam Fee 2027: Payment schedule released, last date without late fee November 16

Telangana SSC Public Examinations 2027 fee payment begins on October 30. Students can pay without a late fee until November 16, while late-fee windows will remain open until December 28.
Telangana SSC Exam Fee Schedule 2027
Telangana SSC Exam Fee Schedule 2027Representative image of Telangana SSC Exam Fee Schedule 2027
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The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled for March 2027.

According to the schedule, students can pay the examination fee through their respective school headmasters from October 30 to November 16, 2026, without any late fee.

The schedule applies to regular and once-failed candidates appearing for SSC, OSSC and Vocational Public Examinations.

Telangana SSC Exam Fee 2027: Important dates

  • Without late fee: October 30 to November 16, 2026

  • With Rs 50 late fee: November 18 to December 1, 2026

  • With a Rs 200 late fee: December 3 to 14, 2026

  • With a Rs 500 late fee: December 16 to 28, 2026

Students who miss the regular payment deadline can use the subsequent windows by paying the applicable late fee.

Telangana SSC Exam Fee 2027: Fee Details

  • For up to three subjects: Rs 110

  • For more than three subjects: Rs 125

  • For all subjects: Rs 125

  • Vocational examination fee: Rs 60 (additional to the regular examination fee)

How to pay the Telangana SSC 2027 examination fee?

Students must pay the prescribed examination fee to their respective school headmasters within the notified dates.

Schools are responsible for remitting the collected fees through the prescribed online system and submitting candidates' examination details to the department.

Students should contact their schools to confirm the applicable fee, eligibility for any exemption and completion of the payment process.

The examinations are scheduled for March 2027. The subject-wise timetable is separate from the fee payment schedule and should be checked once officially announced.

Candidates and school authorities can visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, for further instructions.

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