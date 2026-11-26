The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will conduct the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts on Sunday, November 29, 2026.
As many as 1,60,712 candidates are set to appear for the examination at nearly 335 test centres across Telangana. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 275 vacancies.
The board has issued detailed exam-day instructions, including mandatory hall ticket requirements, biometric verification and restrictions on items permitted inside examination centres.
Examination date: November 29, 2026
Examination timings: 10 am to 1 pm
Entry into the examination hall begins: 9 am
Hall ticket download deadline: November 28, midnight
Candidates arriving even a minute after the commencement of the examination will not be permitted entry. The board has advised candidates to visit their allotted examination centres a day in advance.
Candidates must affix the same passport-size photograph uploaded during the application process in the designated space on their hall ticket using adhesive, not staples or pins.
Candidates without the photograph affixed to their hall tickets will be denied entry. Double-sided A4 printouts are recommended, while colour printouts are not mandatory.
Candidates must carry only their hall tickets and black or blue ballpoint pens into the examination hall.
Mobile phones, calculators, wristwatches, Bluetooth devices, AI glasses, wallets, purses and study materials are prohibited.
Candidates are advised against wearing jewellery or carrying handbags and pouches. No storage facilities will be available.
Digital photographs, fingerprints and signatures will be captured during the examination, alongside Aadhaar facial authentication.
Candidates should avoid mehendi, temporary tattoos or other materials that could interfere with fingerprint verification.
Negative marking will apply to incorrect answers. Writing irrelevant content, religious symbols or identification marks on the OMR answer sheet will be treated as malpractice.
In case of discrepancies in Telugu or Urdu translations of questions, the English version will prevail.
Candidates must submit their OMR answer sheets to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall. Failure to do so could result in rejection of candidature and criminal action.
Candidates must preserve their hall tickets until the recruitment process concludes.
Hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website, tgprb.in.