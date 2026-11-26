The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will conduct the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

As many as 1,60,712 candidates are set to appear for the examination at nearly 335 test centres across Telangana. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 275 vacancies.

The board has issued detailed exam-day instructions, including mandatory hall ticket requirements, biometric verification and restrictions on items permitted inside examination centres.