Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: TSLPRB post-wise vacancy details

Telangana Police Recruitment Board, also known as TSLPRB, has released the official notification for 7,437 vacancies in the Police Department. The vacancies include SI, Constable, Station Fire Officer, Jailor and Warden. The detailed department-wise vacancy details have been released.
Sub Inspector (Civil): 148 vacancies
Reserve Sub Inspector (AR): 14
Reserve Sub Inspector (TGSP): 12
Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL): 3
Assistant Sub Inspector (FPB): 23
Police Constable (Civil): 3,697
Police Constable (AR): 1,052
Police Constable (SARCPL): 24
Police Constable (Driver) PTO: 20
Police Constable (Mechanic) PTO: 7
Sub Inspector: 44 vacancies
Constable: 1,380 vacancies
Station Fire Officer: 39 vacancies
Fire Fighter: 751 vacancies
Deputy Jailor (Men): 14 vacancies
Deputy Jailor (Women): 1 vacancy
Warder (Male): 196
Warder (Female): 12
As the application form will be released soon, the eligible applicants must keep the required documents ready. SC category candidates must obtain the latest category certificate with sub-classification viz., SC GR 1, III and 3. Old certificates are not accepcted for the recruitment process. EWS and OBC-NCL certificates issued after 1 April 2026 are only valid. On the other hand, a local candidature certificate has to be uploaded, which can be either a residence certificate or Class 1 to 7 study certificates.
There are a large number of vacancies for constable posts, and the competition is expected to be tougher. Detailed information regarding the syllabus and exam pattern shall be issued in due course.