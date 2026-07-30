Exams

Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: TSLPRB post-wise vacancy details

Telangana Police Recruitment Board has notified 7,437 vacancies and the official dates to fill the application form will be notified soon
Telangana Police Recruitment 2026
Telangana Police Recruitment 2026Official website image of TSLPRB
Updated on

Telangana Police Recruitment Board, also known as TSLPRB, has released the official notification for 7,437 vacancies in the Police Department. The vacancies include SI, Constable, Station Fire Officer, Jailor and Warden. The detailed department-wise vacancy details have been released.

TSLPRB Vacancies in Police Department 2026

  • Sub Inspector (Civil): 148 vacancies

  • Reserve Sub Inspector (AR): 14

  • Reserve Sub Inspector (TGSP): 12

  • Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL): 3

  • Assistant Sub Inspector (FPB): 23

  • Police Constable (Civil): 3,697

  • Police Constable (AR): 1,052

  • Police Constable (SARCPL): 24

  • Police Constable (Driver) PTO: 20

  • Police Constable (Mechanic) PTO: 7

TSLPRB Special Protection Force Vacancies 2026

  • Sub Inspector: 44 vacancies

  • Constable: 1,380 vacancies

Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department

  • Station Fire Officer: 39 vacancies

  • Fire Fighter: 751 vacancies

Prisons & Correctional Services Department

  • Deputy Jailor (Men): 14 vacancies

  • Deputy Jailor (Women): 1 vacancy

  • Warder (Male): 196

  • Warder (Female): 12

As the application form will be released soon, the eligible applicants must keep the required documents ready. SC category candidates must obtain the latest category certificate with sub-classification viz., SC GR 1, III and 3. Old certificates are not accepcted for the recruitment process. EWS and OBC-NCL certificates issued after 1 April 2026 are only valid. On the other hand, a local candidature certificate has to be uploaded, which can be either a residence certificate or Class 1 to 7 study certificates.

There are a large number of vacancies for constable posts, and the competition is expected to be tougher. Detailed information regarding the syllabus and exam pattern shall be issued in due course.

TSLPRB Recruitment
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com