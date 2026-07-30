Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: TSLPRB post-wise vacancy details

As the application form will be released soon, the eligible applicants must keep the required documents ready. SC category candidates must obtain the latest category certificate with sub-classification viz., SC GR 1, III and 3. Old certificates are not accepcted for the recruitment process. EWS and OBC-NCL certificates issued after 1 April 2026 are only valid. On the other hand, a local candidature certificate has to be uploaded, which can be either a residence certificate or Class 1 to 7 study certificates.